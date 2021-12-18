 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

No pain, no gain; Nashua-Plainfield overcomes Clarksville 52-42

Nashua-Plainfield notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clarksville 52-42 at Nashua-Plainfield High on December 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 13, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Clarksville took on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran on December 13 at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News