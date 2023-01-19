No pain, no gain: Marengo Iowa Valley overcomes Brooklyn B-G-M 49-30

Marengo Iowa Valley called "game" in the waning moments of a 49-30 defeat of Brooklyn B-G-M on January 19 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Marengo Iowa Valley and Brooklyn B-G-M played in a 59-34 game on February 7, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Brooklyn B-G-M faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Marengo Iowa Valley took on Lynnville-Sully on January 6 at Marengo Iowa Valley High School. For more, click here.
