No pain, no gain; Jesup overcomes Fairbank Wapsie Valley 80-63

Jesup dumped Fairbank Wapsie Valley 80-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The J-Hawks opened with a 23-13 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
The J-Hawks' offense darted to a 39-29 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
The J-Hawks' power showed as they carried a 59-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
