No pain, no gain: Hampton-Dumont-CAL overcomes Sheffield West Fork 61-49

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Hampton-Dumont-CAL still prevailed 61-49 against Sheffield West Fork in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. Click here for a recap.
