No pain, no gain; Grundy Center overcomes Eldora South Hardin 68-54

Grundy Center tipped and eventually toppled Eldora South Hardin 68-54 on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 10, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on February 4 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Grundy Center opened with a 10-8 advantage over Eldora South Hardin through the first quarter.
Grundy Center opened a modest 30-23 gap over Eldora South Hardin at the intermission.
The Spartans moved over the Tigers when the fourth quarter began 41-39.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.