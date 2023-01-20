No pain, no gain: Grundy Center overcomes Eldora South Hardin 62-49

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Grundy Center prevailed over Eldora South Hardin 62-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Grundy Center and Eldora South Hardin played in a 68-54 game on February 17, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Grundy Center faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Eldora South Hardin took on Denver on January 10 at Denver High School. For more, click here.
