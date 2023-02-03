Eldridge North Scott pushed past Bettendorf for a 54-44 win on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers kept a 29-25 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Bettendorf moved ahead of Eldridge North Scott 41-40 to start the final quarter.

The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 14-3 by the Lancers.

