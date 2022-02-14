No pain, no gain; Durant overcomes West Liberty 50-39

Riding a wave of production, Durant dunked West Liberty 50-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.
In recent action on February 8, Durant faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty took on Wilton on February 8 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over the Comets after the first quarter.
Durant's offense jumped to a 50-39 lead over West Liberty at halftime.
