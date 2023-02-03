Cedar Falls collected a solid win over Waterloo West in a 71-58 verdict in Iowa boys basketball on February 3.

Last season, Cedar Falls and Waterloo West faced off on January 21, 2022 at Waterloo West High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Cedar Falls faced off against Ames . Click here for a recap. Waterloo West took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

