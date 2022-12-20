No pain, no gain: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overcomes Davenport Assumption 68-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pushed past Davenport Assumption for a 68-56 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption played in a 44-34 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Davenport Assumption faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport West on December 13 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
