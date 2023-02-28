Solon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Newton prevailed 60-46 at Solon High on Feb. 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 23, Solon faced off against Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.