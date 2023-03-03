Playing with a winning hand, Newell-Fonda trumped Troy Mills North Linn 66-48 on March 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.