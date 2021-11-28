New-look Tigers hope to keep success going

The leaves releasing themselves from the trees into the cool, crisp air not only mean winter is approaching, but also that high school basketball is near. This means lots of early morning sprints, pre-practice lifts, and the dreaded few weeks of conditioning before games begin.

For the Cedar Falls Tigers, things will be looking a lot different this year than previously. This year’s squad is returning just one previous starter from last year’s state semi-finalist and 20-1 overall team. The Tigers, led by 6-foot-4-inch senior and UNI basketball commit Trey Campbell and 6-foot-8-inch junior Dallas Bear, will need some younger guys to step up after losing senior Hunter Jacobson to a torn ACL during football season along with four players from last year who all went on to play college basketball.

Campbell was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer a year ago with an average of 13.9 points per game, along with leading the team in assists with an average of five a game. Bear, who currently holds offers from Augustana and Bryant University along with interest from several universities, adds to this dynamic duo by coming off a year where he shot 41.7% from 3-point range as a sophomore. Bear finished the season averaging 5.1 points per game to go along with 3.1 rebounds per game.

Sophomore Cade Courbat will begin his varsity career this season after the departure of his older brother and current UNI basketball player, Chase Courbat. Senior and Concordia Nebraska basketball commit Aaron Brost is another name expected to be in the starting lineup for Cedar Falls. The 3-point sharp shooter appeared in 18 games for the Tigers last year, but will have a much more important role this season.

Other names like Owen Denholm, Carter Juhl, Derek Woods, Tanner Jacobson and Jake Peters will also play roles in this once again deep, Ryan Schultz-led Cedar Falls team. The Tigers will add some height to their team this year with foreign exchange student Joris Van den Huevel hoping to get some meaningful minutes.

As strong as this Tigers offense should be, their defense is expected to be even stronger behind Schultz’s brilliant defensive-minded coaching. They allowed just 47.7 points per game a season ago while boasting 73.1 points per game themselves. Cedar Falls is returning just 31% of those 73.1 points per game and 83% of that comes from Campbell and Bear.

Home-court advantage is a real thing for the Tigers as they’ve won 18 straight and 22 of their last 24 home games dating all the way back to their second consecutive state championship season in 2019.

Coach Schultz will be entering his ninth season for Cedar Falls when he leads the 5th ranked Tigers into the year at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Waterloo East High School against the Trojans.

