New London finds its footing in victory over Marengo Iowa Valley 78-52

Impressive was a ready adjective for New London's 78-52 throttling of Marengo Iowa Valley in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
New London's offense roared to a 46-27 lead over Marengo Iowa Valley at the half.
In recent action on February 7, New London faced off against Alburnett and Marengo Iowa Valley took on Brooklyn B-G-M on February 7 at Marengo Iowa Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
