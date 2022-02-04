New Hampton survives competitive clash with Charles City 74-66

New Hampton topped Charles City 74-66 in a tough tilt during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Comets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-11 advantage over the Chickasaws as the first quarter ended.
The Comets took a 31-25 lead over the Chickasaws heading to the intermission locker room.
The Comets jumped a meager margin over the Chickasaws as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
In recent action on January 25, Charles City faced off against Forest City and New Hampton took on Sumner-Fred on January 20 at New Hampton High School. For a full recap, click here.
