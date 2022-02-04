 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Hampton survives competitive clash with Charles City 74-66

  • 0

New Hampton topped Charles City 74-66 in a tough tilt during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Comets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-11 advantage over the Chickasaws as the first quarter ended.

The Comets took a 31-25 lead over the Chickasaws heading to the intermission locker room.

The Comets jumped a meager margin over the Chickasaws as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

In recent action on January 25, Charles City faced off against Forest City and New Hampton took on Sumner-Fred on January 20 at New Hampton High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cedar Falls boys, girls set three-point records

Cedar Falls boys, girls set three-point records

In one of the more curious coincidences in Cedar Valley high school athletics, these figures were shared by the boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams this month, when both set their school’s single game record for most three-pointers. And in both instances, it was a player with the No. 10 jersey who led the way.

Denver wins in first game back home

Denver wins in first game back home

After two consecutive losses on the road, the Denver High boys’ basketball team is back on track following a 70-52 win against Columbus Cathol…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News