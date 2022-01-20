New Hampton sprints past Sumner-Fred 57-44

New Hampton handed Sumner-Fred a tough 57-44 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 20.
The Chickasaws' offense darted to a 21-16 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
In recent action on January 13, New Hampton faced off against Waverly-Sr and Sumner-Fred took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 10 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For more, click here.
