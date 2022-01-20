 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Hampton sprints past Sumner-Fred 57-44

New Hampton handed Sumner-Fred a tough 57-44 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 20.

The Chickasaws' offense darted to a 21-16 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

In recent action on January 13, New Hampton faced off against Waverly-Sr and Sumner-Fred took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 10 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

