New Hampton overcomes Sumner-Fred in competitive affair 45-41

With little to no wiggle room, New Hampton nosed past Sumner-Fred 45-41 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 14.
In recent action on February 4, New Hampton faced off against Charles City and Sumner-Fred took on Clarksville on February 3 at Clarksville High School. Click here for a recap
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 20-20 tie through the first quarter.
New Hampton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-30 lead over Sumner-Fred.
The Chickasaws fended off the Cougars' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
