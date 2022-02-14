New Hampton overcomes Sumner-Fred in competitive affair 45-41

With little to no wiggle room, New Hampton nosed past Sumner-Fred 45-41 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 14.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 20-20 tie through the first quarter.

New Hampton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-30 lead over Sumner-Fred.

The Chickasaws fended off the Cougars' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

