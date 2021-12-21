New Hampton clips Charles City in tight victory 56-48

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Hampton nabbed it to nudge past Charles City 56-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.

New Hampton's offense darted to a 27-26 lead over Charles City at halftime.

There was no room for doubt as New Hampton added to its advantage with a 29-22 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.