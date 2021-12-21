New Hampton clips Charles City in tight victory 56-48

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Hampton nabbed it to nudge past Charles City 56-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.
New Hampton's offense darted to a 27-26 lead over Charles City at halftime.
There was no room for doubt as New Hampton added to its advantage with a 29-22 margin in the closing period.
