Never a doubt: Winthrop East Buchanan breezes past Arlington Starmont 68-41

Winthrop East Buchanan gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Arlington Starmont 68-41 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Winthrop East Buchanan and Arlington Starmont played in a 56-25 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Arlington Starmont took on Wyoming Midland on January 6 at Arlington Starmont High School. Click here for a recap.
