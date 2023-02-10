Dunkerton left no doubt on Friday, controlling Sumner-Fred from start to finish for a 96-64 victory on February 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Dunkerton and Sumner-Fred faced off on January 27, 2022 at Dunkerton High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Sumner-Fred faced off against Clarksville . Click here for a recap. Dunkerton took on Hudson on February 4 at Hudson High School. For a full recap, click here.

