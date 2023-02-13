Delhi Maquoketa Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-36 win over Clarksville on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 30, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Troy Mills North Linn . For more, click here. Clarksville took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on February 6 at Clarksville High School. Click here for a recap.

