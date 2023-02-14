Clear Lake played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Hampton-Dumont-CAL during a 68-44 beating in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.

Clear Lake breathed fire in front of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened a mammoth 40-14 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL rallied in the third quarter by making it 56-31.

The Bulldogs fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Lions would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

