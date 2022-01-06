 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nevada's convoy passes Grundy Center 54-44

Nevada grabbed a 54-44 victory at the expense of Grundy Center on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Spartans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cubs 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Nevada opened a slim 24-22 gap over Grundy Center at halftime.

Nevada and Grundy Center were engaged in a meager affair at 41-36 as the fourth quarter started.

