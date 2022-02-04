Nerve-racking affair ends with Vinton-Shellsburg on top of Van Horne Benton 52-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Vinton-Shellsburg wore a victory shine after clipping Van Horne Benton 52-50 on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 28, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Independence and Van Horne Benton took on Independence on January 24 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.
