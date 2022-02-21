Nerve-racking affair ends with Davenport West on top of Iowa City 71-62

Davenport West wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 71-62 victory over Iowa City in Iowa boys basketball action on February 21.
In recent action on February 15, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Iowa City took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on February 15 at Iowa City High School. For more, click here.
Davenport West made the first move by forging a 15-14 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.
Davenport West's offense moved to a 28-26 lead over Iowa City at the intermission.
