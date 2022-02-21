Nerve-racking affair ends with Davenport West on top of Iowa City 71-62

Davenport West wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 71-62 victory over Iowa City in Iowa boys basketball action on February 21.

Davenport West made the first move by forging a 15-14 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.

Davenport West's offense moved to a 28-26 lead over Iowa City at the intermission.

