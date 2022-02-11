Nerve-racking affair ends with Davenport West on top of Davenport North 70-69

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Davenport West passed in a 70-69 victory at Davenport North's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Falcons' offense moved to a 31-28 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Davenport West had enough offense to deny Davenport North in the end.
In recent action on February 4, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport North took on Clinton on February 4 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
