Nerve-racking affair ends with Davenport West on top of Davenport North 70-69

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Davenport West passed in a 70-69 victory at Davenport North's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Falcons' offense moved to a 31-28 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Davenport West had enough offense to deny Davenport North in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.