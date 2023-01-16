Nerve-racking affair ends with Belmond-Klemme on top of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60-56

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Belmond-Klemme chalked up in tripping Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 16.
Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Belmond-Klemme squared off with December 16, 2021 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on January 6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For more, click here.
