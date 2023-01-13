Needlepoint: Fairbank Wapsie Valley sews up Jesup in slim triumph 56-54

Fairbank Wapsie Valley survived Jesup in a 56-54 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 13.
Jesup showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley as the first quarter ended.
The J-Hawks took a 24-23 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.
Jesup enjoyed a 43-41 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley to start the final quarter.
The Warriors put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 15-11 edge in the final quarter.
The last time Jesup and Fairbank Wapsie Valley played in a 80-63 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
