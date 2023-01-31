 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needlepoint: Central City sews up Winthrop East Buchanan in slim triumph 76-71

  • 0

Central City fans held their breath in an uneasy 76-71 victory over Winthrop East Buchanan on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Winthrop East Buchanan and Central City played in a 58-28 game on January 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Central City faced off against Alburnett . For results, click here. Winthrop East Buchanan took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 27 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News