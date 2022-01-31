Nashua-Plainfield trips Waterloo Christian in tenacious tussle 66-57

With little to no wiggle room, Nashua-Plainfield nosed past Waterloo Christian 66-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 31.
In recent action on January 21, Waterloo Christian faced off against Clarksville and Nashua-Plainfield took on Manly Central Springs on January 21 at Manly Central Springs High School. For more, click here.
