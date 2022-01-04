Nashua-Plainfield topples Riceville 51-48

Nashua-Plainfield upended Riceville for a narrow 51-48 victory at Nashua-Plainfield High on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 20, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Greene North Butler and Riceville took on Waterloo Christian on December 21 at Riceville High School. For a full recap, click here.
