Nashua-Plainfield takes down Rockford 68-37

Nashua-Plainfield rolled past Rockford for a comfortable 68-37 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Nashua-Plainfield's shooting darted to a 30-18 lead over Rockford at halftime.
