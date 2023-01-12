Nashua-Plainfield prevails over Postville 72-42

Nashua-Plainfield showed it had the juice to douse Postville in a points barrage during a 72-42 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Nashua-Plainfield and Postville played in a 38-37 game on December 14, 2021. For results, click here.
Recently on January 6, Nashua-Plainfield squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
