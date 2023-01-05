Nashua-Plainfield outlasts Manly Central Springs in topsy-turvy battle 65-47

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Nashua-Plainfield still prevailed 65-47 against Manly Central Springs at Manly Central Springs High on January 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

