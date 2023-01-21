 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield outlasts Clarksville in topsy-turvy battle 55-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Nashua-Plainfield spurred past Clarksville 55-41 on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Clarksville faced off on December 18, 2021 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Osage and Clarksville took on Cresco Crestwood on January 16 at Cresco Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

