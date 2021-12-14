Nashua-Plainfield nets nifty win over Postville 38-37

Nashua-Plainfield poked just enough holes in Postville's defense to garner a taut 38-37 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.
The Huskies opened a gross 23-5 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.
Nashua-Plainfield fended off Postville's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
