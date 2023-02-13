Nashua-Plainfield trucked Waterloo Christian on the road to an 80-63 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Waterloo Christian squared off with January 31, 2022 at Waterloo Christian School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Waterloo Christian faced off against Tama Meskwaki Settlement . Click here for a recap. Nashua-Plainfield took on Greene North Butler on February 6 at Greene North Butler High School. For results, click here.

