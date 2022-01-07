Nashua-Plainfield gallops past Sheffield West Fork 64-51

Playing with a winning hand, Nashua-Plainfield trumped Sheffield West Fork 64-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.
The Warhawks took a 28-23 lead over the Huskies heading to the intermission locker room.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.