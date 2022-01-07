 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield gallops past Sheffield West Fork 64-51

Playing with a winning hand, Nashua-Plainfield trumped Sheffield West Fork 64-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.

The Warhawks took a 28-23 lead over the Huskies heading to the intermission locker room.

