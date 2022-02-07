Nashua-Plainfield escapes close call with Greene North Butler 48-42

Nashua-Plainfield posted a tight 48-42 win over Greene North Butler in Iowa boys basketball on February 7.
The Huskies' offense jumped to a 21-19 lead over the Bearcats at the half.
Nashua-Plainfield's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 27-23 scoring edge over Greene North Butler.
In recent action on January 31, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Waterloo Christian and Greene North Butler took on Osage on January 25 at Osage High School. For a full recap, click here.
