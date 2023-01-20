 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield earns stressful win over Manly Central Springs 62-59

Nashua-Plainfield derailed Manly Central Springs' hopes after a 62-59 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Manly Central Springs and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 60-48 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Osage on January 13 at Osage High School. For results, click here.

