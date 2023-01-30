Nashua-Plainfield comes up short in matchup with Waterloo Christian 76-66

Waterloo Christian dumped Nashua-Plainfield 76-66 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Waterloo Christian squared off with January 31, 2022 at Waterloo Christian School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Waterloo Christian faced off against Waterloo Columbus . For results, click here. Nashua-Plainfield took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 24 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.