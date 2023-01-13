Muscatine sprints past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 61-42

Muscatine dumped Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 61-42 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine played in a 73-45 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 6 at Muscatine High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.