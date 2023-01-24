Muscatine mauls Clinton in strong effort 88-52

Muscatine showed top form to dominate Clinton during an 88-52 victory on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Tough to find an edge early, Muscatine and Clinton fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Muskies fought to a 41-27 halftime margin at the River Kings' expense.
Muscatine struck to a 61-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Muskies' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 27-11 points differential.
The last time Muscatine and Clinton played in a 72-65 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Muscatine faced off against Burlington and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 19 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
