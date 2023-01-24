Muscatine mauls Clinton in strong effort 88-52

Muscatine showed top form to dominate Clinton during an 88-52 victory on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Tough to find an edge early, Muscatine and Clinton fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Muskies fought to a 41-27 halftime margin at the River Kings' expense.

Muscatine struck to a 61-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Muskies' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 27-11 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.