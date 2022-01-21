 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Muscatine claims gritty victory against Clinton 72-65

  • 0

Muscatine poked just enough holes in Clinton's defense to garner a taut 72-65 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The River Kings proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 19-9 advantage over the Muskies at the half.

In recent action on January 11, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 11 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News