Muscatine claims gritty victory against Clinton 72-65

Muscatine poked just enough holes in Clinton's defense to garner a taut 72-65 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
The River Kings proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 19-9 advantage over the Muskies at the half.
In recent action on January 11, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 11 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
