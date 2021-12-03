Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon slips past Center Point CPU 45-42

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Center Point CPU 45-42 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 3.

The Stormin' Pointers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over the Mustangs as the first quarter ended.

The Stormin' Pointers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-21 advantage over the Mustangs at the half.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-34 lead over Center Point CPU.

