 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon slips past Center Point CPU 45-42

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Center Point CPU 45-42 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 3.

The Stormin' Pointers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over the Mustangs as the first quarter ended.

The Stormin' Pointers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-21 advantage over the Mustangs at the half.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-34 lead over Center Point CPU.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News