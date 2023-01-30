Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon sinks Marion with solid showing 65-52

Riding a wave of production, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon surfed over Marion 65-52 at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Marion after the first quarter.

The Mustangs' shooting charged in front for a 33-18 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Marion trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 45-34.

There was no room for doubt as the Mustangs added to their advantage with a 20-18 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Marion and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with January 25, 2022 at Marion High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier . Click here for a recap. Marion took on Solon on January 24 at Marion High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.