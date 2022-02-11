Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon severs Van Horne Benton's hopes 60-46

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon charged Van Horne Benton and collected a 60-46 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Van Horne Benton took on Vinton-Shellsburg on February 4 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For more, click here.
