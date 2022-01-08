Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon has something to talk about outlasting Cedar Rapids Xavier in overtime 61-52

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon could edge Cedar Rapids Xavier 61-52 at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on January 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon moved in front of Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints constructed a bold start that built a 20-19 gap on the Mustangs heading into the locker room.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-28 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Mustangs, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 27-24 first overtime period, too.

