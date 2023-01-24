Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon grinds out close victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier 66-65

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon showed its poise to outlast a game Cedar Rapids Xavier squad for a 66-65 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 24.

Cedar Rapids Xavier authored a promising start, taking a 20-14 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at the end of the first quarter.

The Saints got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 42-28 margin over the Mustangs at intermission.

Cedar Rapids Xavier had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 57-47.

It took a 19-8 rally, but the Mustangs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

