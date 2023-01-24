Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon grinds out close victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier 66-65

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon showed its poise to outlast a game Cedar Rapids Xavier squad for a 66-65 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 24.
Cedar Rapids Xavier authored a promising start, taking a 20-14 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at the end of the first quarter.
The Saints got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 42-28 margin over the Mustangs at intermission.
Cedar Rapids Xavier had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 57-47.
It took a 19-8 rally, but the Mustangs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on January 8, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Waterloo West and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Marion on January 13 at Marion High School. For results, click here.
