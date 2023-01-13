Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon exhales after close call with Marion 42-37

Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Marion 42-37 at Marion High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Marion and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with January 25, 2022 at Marion High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Marion faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Alleman North Polk on January 7 at Alleman North Polk High School. For a full recap, click here.
